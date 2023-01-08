TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian…

Drama as prophetess wields gun while praying in tongues (Video)

News
By Ezie Innocent

A Prophetic Fire Deliverance Church prophetess sparks outrage after being seen with a gun on the altar.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a prophetess waving a gun while praying in tongues.

During an intense prayer against the devil and other household enemies, the preacher demonstrated how the gun is meant to take down anyone who stands in the way of her and the congregation’s glory.

READ ALSO

Woman robs bank with toy gun to pay for sister’s cancer…

Drama as pastor catches wife fornicating with assistant…

The preacher was also seen wearing a gown made of Nigerian Army camo, with soldiers on her sides acting as bodyguards.

However, the video elicited mixed reactions on social media regarding practices permitted within the four walls of a church.

“Churches need to be regulated and stop this madness. They are going overboard with all these shenanigans. God is indeed patient,” a social media user wrote.

Another user added, “All na sakamanje . just to deceive there followers of same mindsets..”

Watch the video below …

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Leaked audio of Alex Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu’s conversation prior to her…

Drama as prophetess wields gun while praying in tongues (Video)

“Tiwa Savage, Teni and Tems have no single talent” — Speed Darlington

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner breakup for the third time

VIDEO: Singer Portable uses his boxers to safe-keep wads of cash given to him by…

Video of Toyin Abraham asking comedian Sydney Talker for money stirs reactions

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More