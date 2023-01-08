Drama as prophetess wields gun while praying in tongues (Video)

A Prophetic Fire Deliverance Church prophetess sparks outrage after being seen with a gun on the altar.

A video that has gone viral on social media shows a prophetess waving a gun while praying in tongues.

During an intense prayer against the devil and other household enemies, the preacher demonstrated how the gun is meant to take down anyone who stands in the way of her and the congregation’s glory.

The preacher was also seen wearing a gown made of Nigerian Army camo, with soldiers on her sides acting as bodyguards.

However, the video elicited mixed reactions on social media regarding practices permitted within the four walls of a church.

“Churches need to be regulated and stop this madness. They are going overboard with all these shenanigans. God is indeed patient,” a social media user wrote.

Another user added, “All na sakamanje . just to deceive there followers of same mindsets..”

Watch the video below …

