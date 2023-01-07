Fight ensues as student confronts her endowed roommate for using her brassiere (Watch video)

A Nigerian lady was caught on video accosting her roommate for allegedly taking her brassiere without permission.

The student entered the room to confront her roommate because she did not see the bra she had hung outside.

She tried to embarrass the lady for sharing underwear with her by recalling a time when she wore her pant.

She wondered if the girl was not given money while coming to school which is probably why she is using other people’s things.

The lady ridiculed her for being busty and parading herself as a big girl to men yet not having her own brassiere.

She told her to be using her money to buy bra and undies instead of jeans which she uses to confuse men with her derriere.

The accused lady asked her to calm down so that they can sort out the issue peacefully but the accuser spoke at the top of her voice.

After sometime, another lady walked in and tried to diffuse the situation but she only succeeded in making matters worse as the confrontational lady pushed her out of the way.

The matter eventually escalated into physical fight.

sidney_leo; 😂😂😂😂 I don’t date broke guys

black_4reigner00hr; Una weldone Nollywood movie 🎥

mauricesplug; Bra don cos fight o

brother_miller_; Now I understand why some girls never have roomies 😂

thousand_thousand_1; We need the fully video I’m trying to get something straight😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

official_kenzdavid; The bra is not actually the problem😂 na the big yansh be the real issue here 😂 can’t u see the way she keeps pounding on it 😂

captainc_abb; Make she comot am…even if you share bra, should you wear hers without her permission?

somiiajae; This can’t be real. Sharing bra and pant? 😂😂😂

mayor_of_linkup; Poor girls, later they will come outside making noise.

emeka_mills; I nor wan believe say na real because if na real. The girl when come defend the person wen thief bra for rope suppose collect woto woto first before them address the matter.

russiaz_king; This camera person self, you can’t capture ordinary face? And come where is the ending part of this video. Can you redo the video I want to check something.