“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy Acholonu jubilates as she deletes her apology post

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

American model and actress, Fancy Acholonu has revealed that she’s no longer under anyone’s control and is finally free.

The 30-year-old, who appears to have experienced a lot over the past few weeks, has shared her goals for the coming year. Fancy foretold that this would be the year that she would speak up for her rights without fear and with strength.

The ex-fiancée of Alexx Ekubo expressed joy at being at last unrestrained and free.

It was also noticed that she had deleted her apology post to her ex-fiance, Alexx.

She wrote:

“Happy New Year everyone 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & FINALLY no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all”.

