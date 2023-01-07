Gifty Powers makes first for 2023, poses with mystery husband

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Former BBnaija star, Gifty Powers has made her first Instagram post in 2023 where she poses with her mystery husband.

In her first post since 2023’s new year, Gifty Powers penned a piece of advice about breaking loose from the prison called ‘Past.’

“Never Be a Prisoner Of Your Past. It Was a Lesson, Not a Life Sentence. Being Selective About Who Gets Your Energy Is Self Care. HAPPY NEW YEAR🫡,” she wrote while she struck a pose with her husband.

Recall that the reality TV star revealed in 2021 that she secretly married an American and does not wish for the internet to know his identity.

Ever since then she has been keeping the man on a low refusing to post him on any of her social media.

