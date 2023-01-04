“He is worthy of emulation” – Opeyemi Falegan defends Alex Ekubo, praises his high moral standard

Opeyemi Falegan, an Ekiti state politician, praised actor Alex Ekubo for his high moral standards.

Following his estranged fiance’s shocking revelation about him, the actor’s sexuality has become a topic of discussion.

She claimed that they had no sex during their five-year relationship. Many people have questioned the actor’s sexuality since the news broke.

Opeyemi defended him, saying Alex’s celibate lifestyle demonstrates his high moral standards.

He stated that yelling at the actor without first hearing his side of the story is completely unacceptable. Opeyemi used himself as an example, stating that he has been a victim of lies and understands how it feels.

He wrote,

“Calling him names (backshot) when u haven’t heard his own part of the story is unacceptable, unreasonable, offensive and also beyond the pale.

Lies sell more on social media that the fact. Have been a victim lies on social media and I know how it feels.

Not having sex for years shows his high moral standards which to me requires a reasonable level of appropriateness, fitness, suitability, morality, virtue modesty and purity. Quite worthy of emulation (sperm retention). A king I Stan”.’