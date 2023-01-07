TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the…

He made me cheat and taste dirty manhoods – Heartbroken Nigerian lady narrates experience with boyfriend

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady identified as haryourmide on TikTok cried profusely after her boyfriend broke up with her.

In the video, the sad lady said her ex-boyfriend made her cheat and give a lot of blowjobs to other men.

She called him a miserable man while pouring out so much tears of frustration and pain.

READ ALSO

My man broke up with me for acting bedroom scene – Actress,…

Lady changes her mind about dumping boyfriend after he cried…

In her words:

He made me cheat and suck dirty d!cks. He is miserable, he is a dead man walking. I am save.”

Reacting to the video, Elegant_cherry _morgan said:

I know shits happen but people should be Encouragers!
Stop discouraging the young ones from going into a relationship at the right time.Stop making the young one believe that every relationship will end up nasty! There are still millions of beautiful relationships out there and that’s what we want to see more often biko! Positive vibes only!!! May the Lord heal everyone going through heartache in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Sofieherbals wrote:

She nor get Responsibility that’s why she see eyes take dey cry for love, some of us get school fees to pay this month and we never born our own, we come still single join am, was once there.. God forbid love oh!

legacywealth1 added:

If you cheat because your partner cheated, my dear you did yourself harm not him or her, it only means that you lack integrity in the first place. Cheating is like going to soil yourself in a very dirty mud, stinky and smelling, why should I do the same?”

watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

He made me cheat and taste dirty manhoods – Heartbroken Nigerian lady…

Reactions trail Bobrisky’s birthday message to Yul Edochie

“What is your motive” – Venita Akpofure quizzes Fancy Acholonu over Alex…

“Being a single mom comes with stigma” – Flavor’s babymama, Anna Banner…

VIDEO: Moment Zlatan Ibile paused performance to ‘deal with’ fan trying to pick…

“The best of them all” – Judy Austin celebrates husband, Yul Edochie on…

Exciting moment lady proposes to her female lover in Lagos (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More