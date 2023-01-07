He made me cheat and taste dirty manhoods – Heartbroken Nigerian lady narrates experience with boyfriend

A Nigerian lady identified as haryourmide on TikTok cried profusely after her boyfriend broke up with her.

In the video, the sad lady said her ex-boyfriend made her cheat and give a lot of blowjobs to other men.

She called him a miserable man while pouring out so much tears of frustration and pain.

In her words:

“He made me cheat and suck dirty d!cks. He is miserable, he is a dead man walking. I am save.”

Reacting to the video, Elegant_cherry _morgan said:

“I know shits happen but people should be Encouragers!

Stop discouraging the young ones from going into a relationship at the right time.Stop making the young one believe that every relationship will end up nasty! There are still millions of beautiful relationships out there and that’s what we want to see more often biko! Positive vibes only!!! May the Lord heal everyone going through heartache in Jesus’ name. Amen.”

Sofieherbals wrote:

“She nor get Responsibility that’s why she see eyes take dey cry for love, some of us get school fees to pay this month and we never born our own, we come still single join am, was once there.. God forbid love oh!”

legacywealth1 added:

“If you cheat because your partner cheated, my dear you did yourself harm not him or her, it only means that you lack integrity in the first place. Cheating is like going to soil yourself in a very dirty mud, stinky and smelling, why should I do the same?”

watch the video below: