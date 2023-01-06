I am from Ghana – Carter Efe

Popular comedian and singer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe has said that he is originally from Ghana.

The skit maker made this known on his Instagram page while revealing that although he’s in love with Nigeria, it’s not his country.

Fans were astonished by Carter Efe’s statement, especially given that his name can be traced back to the Edo state.

“I love Nigeria, but I’m from Ghana,” he said.

itsvibesangel_: I be wan ask why him no too fine like that.. nau I know better

lizzyofblaze; Make Ghanaians Dey stream your songs then👏

r.h.e.n.n.i.e; It’s obvious, you can’t even be Nigerian

nene_george; No wonder he dey behave like them, don’t ask me how him dey behave coz you no go hear am from me…😂😂

ricch_panda01; He’s not from Ghana he’s from Warri we’re actually gees that time

gf_xxo; Pesin wey dem born for warri, delta state. Dey claim another country. Carter and clout 5 & 6

davidnwali500; Na now I know why him dey mumu

mellissa_frederick_; He looks half Ghanian half Nigerian. You can even see that Ghanian facial features in him

billonz68; E be like him done get one Ghana artist way him wan reap 😂