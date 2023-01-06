TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed…

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

I am from Ghana – Carter Efe

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular comedian and singer, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, better known as Carter Efe has said that he is originally from Ghana.

The skit maker made this known on his Instagram page while revealing that although he’s in love with Nigeria, it’s not his country.

Fans were astonished by Carter Efe’s statement, especially given that his name can be traced back to the Edo state.

READ ALSO

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate…

“I love Nigeria, but I’m from Ghana,” he said.

Watch the video below:

itsvibesangel_: I be wan ask why him no too fine like that.. nau I know better

lizzyofblaze; Make Ghanaians Dey stream your songs then👏

r.h.e.n.n.i.e; It’s obvious, you can’t even be Nigerian

nene_george; No wonder he dey behave like them, don’t ask me how him dey behave coz you no go hear am from me…😂😂

ricch_panda01; He’s not from Ghana he’s from Warri we’re actually gees that time

gf_xxo; Pesin wey dem born for warri, delta state. Dey claim another country. Carter and clout 5 & 6

davidnwali500; Na now I know why him dey mumu

mellissa_frederick_; He looks half Ghanian half Nigerian. You can even see that Ghanian facial features in him

billonz68; E be like him done get one Ghana artist way him wan reap 😂

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on…

“You are more matured and smarter” – May Yul Edochie pens powerful message to…

“You voted for me, but you have no right over my life” – Phyna tells fans…

Mum punishes her sons with ‘excess enjoyment’ for always stealing…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I am from Ghana – Carter Efe

“He is in our community, we know his ex” – Lagos-based Gay man reveals more…

Promoter DKings accuses Wizkid of always looking at him maliciously, shares…

Ladies who marry Yahoo Boys should also be prosecuted – Regha to EFCC

VIDEO: Singer Pasuma’s daughter over the moon as she becomes a Canadian citizen

VIDEO: French Montana’s music video goes south, multiple people shot

VIDEO: Uche Ogbodo announces new title as she traditionally weds her younger…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More