I can knack for the whole day, I’m always in the mood – BBN star Chomzy

Former Big Brother Naija reality star, Chomzy, has sparked uproar on social media after revealing that she’s always in the mood for sex.

This is coming shortly after Chomzy made headlines on several platforms after she graduated from Imo State University in magnificent style.

She reportedly graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political science from a prestigious institution.

In the latest post shared on her story, Chomzy disclosed that she can have sex the whole day without getting tired. According to her, she is always in the mood to have sex when she is in a relationship.

She wrote, “My sex drive is high as hell. If we dating and you wonder if I’m in the mood, I am. I always am. Let’s do it”.