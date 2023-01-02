“I dey with you for 5 years, no child” – Lady shades ex boyfriend as she flaunts her baby (Video)

A Nigerian lady has shared a video on TikTok to shade her ex-boyfriend, Osakpolo as she flaunts her baby.

She explained that she dated her ex-boyfriend for 5 years without getting pregnant but now she has a baby with a better man.

She advised her ex boyfriend to run a test in the hospital adding that he is infertile.

In her words:

“Osakpolo, see me see my pikin. I date you for good 5 years I no take in, osakpolo now i don born for better person.

Na your pr;ck no dey work go hospital. see pikin. No be borrow post na me born am.”

Reacting, @luluasin said: “Osapkolor receive your healing down below. Amen.”

@💎🦋PEARL💎🦋 said: “She say nor be borrow post na me born am😂😂.”