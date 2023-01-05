“I fell in love and I’ve been happier than I’ve ever been” – Joeboy speaks, insists true love exists

Famous Afrobeats singer, Joeboy reveals falling in love has made him more happy than he had ever been as he insists true love exists.

The ‘Contour’ crooner took to his Twitter page to make this revelation.

According to him, ever since he fell in love he had known unprecedented happiness.

He said that those who do not believe that true love exists should be worried about such beliefs.

Joeboy added that love, to him, is beautiful and when he loves, loves with his body and soul.

He wrote:

“Fell in love and I have been happier than I have ever been . You should be worried if you don’t believe true love exists. Love is beautiful and I love with my body and soul because there’s no other way to love.”