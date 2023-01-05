TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

“I fell in love and I’ve been happier than I’ve ever been” – Joeboy speaks, insists true love exists

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Famous Afrobeats singer, Joeboy reveals falling in love has made him more happy than he had ever been as he insists true love exists.

The ‘Contour’ crooner took to his Twitter page to make this revelation.

According to him, ever since he fell in love he had known unprecedented happiness.

READ ALSO

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala…

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to…

He said that those who do not believe that true love exists should be worried about such beliefs.

Joeboy added that love, to him, is beautiful and when he loves, loves with his body and soul.

He wrote:

“Fell in love and I have been happier than I have ever been . You should be worried if you don’t believe true love exists. Love is beautiful and I love with my body and soul because there’s no other way to love.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

“I fell in love and I’ve been happier than I’ve ever…

VIDEO: Man who visited home for Christmas celebration found dead inside his car…

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to Saga

People sell my contact to strangers to beg me for money – Don Jazzy laments

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More