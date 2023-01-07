TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed –…

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me”…

“I have had two abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna admits in bombshell revelation

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has made some shocking personal life revelations.

In a series of Twitter rants, the BBN winner revealed that she had multiple abortions. Phyna stated this while fighting dirty with some trolls who tried to compare her to disqualified co-star Beauty Tukura.

READ ALSO

“You voted for me, but you have no right over my life” –…

“Some people claimed I was too local to win BBNaija…

A troll had stated that Beauty was both her father and mother, to which Phyna wished them a happy mother’s day.

Another troll, while trying to ridicule her, took a swipe at her series of abortions.

“Wish I can say the same to you but bc you’re an abortionist I’ll just sush…”

Responding, Phyna admitted that she has done abortion, however, she doesn’t keep sugar daddies, neither does she force men to sleep with her.

“Yes I have had 2 abortions but I don’t do sugar daddies and force small small boys to sleep with me and hoeing around with disease at least I am not barren due to drugs”.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Mum punishes her sons with ‘excess enjoyment’ for always stealing…

I can knack for the whole day, I’m always in the mood – BBN star…

Fancy Acholonu tenders heartfelt apology to parties involved in her crisis with…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

“How I fought my way out of the situation” – Juliet Ibrahim opens up on…

Man with three wives reveals why he washes the plates after meal

“I have had two abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna admits in bombshell…

Man confronted for traveling miles to meet 13-year-old girl after allegedly…

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

How my father made me dislike men – Lady narrates sad story

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More