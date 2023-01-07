“I have had two abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna admits in bombshell revelation

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ winner Josephine Ijeoma Otabor, better known as Phyna, has made some shocking personal life revelations.

In a series of Twitter rants, the BBN winner revealed that she had multiple abortions. Phyna stated this while fighting dirty with some trolls who tried to compare her to disqualified co-star Beauty Tukura.

A troll had stated that Beauty was both her father and mother, to which Phyna wished them a happy mother’s day.

Another troll, while trying to ridicule her, took a swipe at her series of abortions.

“Wish I can say the same to you but bc you’re an abortionist I’ll just sush…”

Responding, Phyna admitted that she has done abortion, however, she doesn’t keep sugar daddies, neither does she force men to sleep with her.

“Yes I have had 2 abortions but I don’t do sugar daddies and force small small boys to sleep with me and hoeing around with disease at least I am not barren due to drugs”.