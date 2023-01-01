“I have sold my shame” – Blessing CEO unashamedly defends her alleged relationship with IVD

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, better known as Blessing CEO, a relationship expert, has responded to reports that she is dating an embattled businessman, IVD.

TheinfoNG earlier reported that Blessing CEO had flaunted a mystery man, whom many assumed was IVD.

Blessing CEO, who isn’t ashamed of dating late Bimbo Martins’ husband, responded to her inquisitive fans in the comments section.

When a fan chastised her for not having any shame, Blessing CEO stated that she has outgrown shame and is now in the category of disgrace.

The fan had written, “So na IVD. If shameless was a person now it all makes sense”

“Grown pass shame na disgrace level I dey”, Blessing CEO wrote.

One Tolu tones wrote, “Blessing you are shameless. So you mean you can boldly come out to post IVD hand? You are evil. Women supporting women my ass”.

Blessing replied, “I have bought disgrace. I don sell shame give una. Happy new sis”.

See the exchange below:

