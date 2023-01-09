“I lied to my mum that I was the best student”- Man who got an extra year in school confesses

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man, MametjaThobile1t, on Twitter has revealed how he got away after having a carryover course and an extra year in school.

He lied to his mum that he would be adding one year to assist his lecturer because he was selected as the best student.

In his words:

Just told my mom that I was selected as the best student so I’ll be adding one year to assist the lecture.”

Reacting to this tweet, bell.stephie wrote: “If only u could use to wisdom to learn book we won’t be here.”

yourfavorite_diana said: “Wow,but Wait for her to tell her friends, they will cast you last last.”

Gbengaartsmith added: “ And the poor woman will cook jollof to celebrate.”

jumpsuit_magazine added: “Your mum will brag to her friends and the friends will tell their children and fowl yansh go open.”

mr_dickson added:” Business tycoon mothers won’t understand. But no try am with mothers that are in school system like teachers and co.”

see post below:

