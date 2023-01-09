I married as a virgin at age 33 – Chigul says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular thespian and comedian, Chigul has revealed that she got married as a virgin at the age of 33.

She disclosed this while reacting to a post made by Basketmouth’s ex-wife on women marriage and children some weeks after her husband made their separation known.

She said;

“We were not perfect, there were good days I won’t lie. It just got to a place where we both didn’t care anymore. I have been made to believe that it was my job to keep that afloat and the fact that it sank, I take on my head.

Would I have changed anything about it? No, because it happened for a reason. I’m happy it happened at one year with no children and no attachments. I married at 33, I married a virgin. That was my first ever anything and it was supposed to be special and last.”

