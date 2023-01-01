“I thought my feelings had died with my past” – Blessing CEO and IVD spark dating rumors, reveals how he won her heart

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a relationship expert, has sparked dating rumors with IVD.

The relationship therapist posted a photo of a mystery man with her tattoo on Instagram. The man had her tattooed on his arms.

Blessing admitted that she had never posted a man on her timeline before. She revealed, with both fear and excitement, that she taught that her feelings had died with her in the past.

He came along and swept her off her feet, making it easy and effortless for her to bend almost all of her rules and open all of her boundaries.

Praising him, Blessing CEO affirmed her love for him.

“Never been so bold to post any MAN on my timeline on social media.
But I don’t know why you seem so right. Mixed feelings (fear and excitement). I taught my feelings had died with my past, but you came and made it easy and effortless for me to bend almost all my rules and open all my boundaries.

You are strong because so many MEN tried even with money, but I did not bend. But you came and did nothing and I have tumbled and falling for you….
Thank you boo boo.
And I am happy to say you.
Happy new year…
I love the Tatooooo.
It’s my wallpaper and screen saver”.

