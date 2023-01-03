I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has thrown a shade at Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancee of her colleague Alexx Ekubo.

She said that in the past, she believe the American model to be a sophisticated woman with a wealthy upbringing, but that her perspective has changed.

In response to her recent exposé on the complexities of her rumored reconciliation with Alexx, Nkechi made this statement.

In the last few hours, Fancy has shared a tell-all on social media detailing how he humiliated her online after forcing her to write an apology online as a condition for their reconciliation.

In an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus, she also claimed that despite dating Alexx for five years, they never once shared an intimate moment.

Nkechi Blessing responded by expressing disappointment at her conduct and saying she had always thought of herself as a “aje butter” who would never sink to such lows.

She also advised Fancy not to continue allowing individuals to pressure her into disclosing stuff that should be kept

In a comment section of a blog post she wrote:

“I think say she be classy Aje butter 000,ase trenches ni e fancy…Stop letting dis people push you to talk na… leave noise for us biko!”

