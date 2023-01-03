TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” –…

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved…

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister,…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has thrown a shade at Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancee of her colleague Alexx Ekubo.

She said that in the past, she believe the American model to be a sophisticated woman with a wealthy upbringing, but that her perspective has changed.

In response to her recent exposé on the complexities of her rumored reconciliation with Alexx, Nkechi made this statement.

READ ALSO

Things get messier as private chats between Alex Ekubo and…

“I thought she was classy” – Nkechi Blessing…

In the last few hours, Fancy has shared a tell-all on social media detailing how he humiliated her online after forcing her to write an apology online as a condition for their reconciliation.

In an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus, she also claimed that despite dating Alexx for five years, they never once shared an intimate moment.

Nkechi Blessing responded by expressing disappointment at her conduct and saying she had always thought of herself as a “aje butter” who would never sink to such lows.

She also advised Fancy not to continue allowing individuals to pressure her into disclosing stuff that should be kept

In a comment section of a blog post she wrote:

“I think say she be classy Aje butter 000,ase trenches ni e fancy…Stop letting dis people push you to talk na… leave noise for us biko!”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“He forced me to make the apology and I fell for it” – Fancy Acholonu…

“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved fans after…

Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy and Justin…

“Finally no longer under anyone’s control, I’m free” – Fancy Acholonu jubilates…

VIDEO: “Stop telling people I can’t travel” – Actress Empress…

“I dey with you for 5 years, no child” – Lady shades ex…

“I endured cheating and lies from Alexx” – Fancy Acholonu rants…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“Which kind fashion be this?” – Lady sweeps floor with…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Reactions as soldier punishes man for wooing his girlfriend (Watch video)

I won’t let anyone make me unhappy – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock says…

Nigerian man questions his girlfriend for always visiting her male bestie

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More