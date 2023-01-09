I want to sell my soul to the devil – Nigerian lady reveals

A Nigerian lady identified as Ngozi Blessing has revealed that she is interested in selling her soul to the devil.

Speaking on the reason for her decision, she noted that the challenges she is facing is more than enough.

In her words:“am thinking of selling my soul to the devil.This challenges am facing is more than enough .”

Reacting to this tweet, smitqueen wrote:

“Please don’t my darling sister, I can’t imagine what you’re going through because you’re the one in the situation, but trust me, you’re better than some people you look up to, everyone is just trying one way or the other to package themselves, I don’t know you, but I care about you.”

Starguymjofficial said: “ This is what frustration will make you think or do, if you are not prayerful and God fearing”.

Natasha_blessing_rasaq added:

“Everybody Dey face challenges forget about the cute and beautiful pictures you see online, E nor get who e easy for so keep working and praying to God your time will come and you will smile again, don’t give up on life or yourself my dear sister.”

