I won’t let anyone make me unhappy – Wizkid’s baby mama, Jada Pollock says following video of him with Osas Ighodaro

Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s third babymama and manager, has declared that this year, she will deliberately work to maintain her happiness.

The mother-of-two said on her Instagram page that she would not allow anyone to make her unhappy.

This comes after a clip of her baby daddy, Wizkid and stunning actress, Osas Ighodaro made rounds on the internet.

She did not name people or point fingers in the post, but it has already been connected to the most recent public display of affection between Wiz and Osas.

In her words: “I will not be unhapy this year for nobody.”

Recall that the Afrobeats singer was recorded having fun at a night club in Lagos state. The musician made her laugh when he placed a kiss on her forehead.