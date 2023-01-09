“I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart” – Bovi says, opens up on what he’d do at singer’s next show

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Bovi Ugboma, a comedian and actor, has revealed that he misses music star David Adeleke, better known as Davido.

It is no longer news that the sensational Afrobeats star has been noticeably absent from social media, following the tragic death of his son, Ifeanyi in October.

Fans and colleagues have in no small measure lamented how much they miss his presence in the social media space.

Bovi took to Twitter to express how much he misses the singer who spices up social media for his fans. The father of three also revealed that he will be in the front row for the singer’s upcoming concerts.

He wrote, “I don’t know the dates. But anything Davido Dey do this year, I’m front row screaming myself sour. I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart.”

