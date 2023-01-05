I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Controversial Nigerian content creator and comedian, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, also known as Carter Efe, has boasted of being the biggest influencer in the nation.

After meeting Grammy-winning musician Wizkid, who was his favorite, he made the announcement on social media.

Carter Efe uploaded a video to his social media page showcasing all the priceless memories, including the day he met Wizkid.

He bragged about being the biggest known influencer in the country and that anybody who does not realize that by now would so known.

Sharing the video on his page, the skit maker and comedian wrote;

“I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria. You will understand soon”

