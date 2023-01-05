TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover…

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Controversial Nigerian content creator and comedian, Oderhohwo Joseph Efe, also known as Carter Efe, has boasted of being the biggest influencer in the nation.

After meeting Grammy-winning musician Wizkid, who was his favorite, he made the announcement on social media.

Carter Efe uploaded a video to his social media page showcasing all the priceless memories, including the day he met Wizkid.

READ ALSO

Berri Tiga buys brand new Mercedes Benz to celebrate…

“Carter Efe be warned, you go suffer” — Berri Tiga (Video)

He bragged about being the biggest known influencer in the country and that anybody who does not realize that by now would so known.

Sharing the video on his page, the skit maker and comedian wrote;

“I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria. You will understand soon”

See his post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WAHALA NETWORK BLOG (@wahalanetwork)

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man goes viral after flaunting physically challenged lover (Video)

“I’m alive, I came out alive”- Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah speaks after…

Tonto Dikeh reacts to Empress Njamah’s leaked videos

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with pastor’s…

I was insulted for living in rented apartment – Actress, Ruby Ojiakor says as…

I thought you were classy – Nkechi Blessing berates Alexx Ekubo’s ex

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala Odu, Imo state

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

VIDEO: BBNaija’s Nini reacts to her rumoured engagement to Saga

People sell my contact to strangers to beg me for money – Don Jazzy laments

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Wizkid’s son, Zion gives out his toys to kids at orphanage home in Ghana…

American Actress, Gabrielle Union opens up on her failed marriage Chris Howard

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More