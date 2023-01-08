TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his…

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend…

“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to challenges

Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A young Nigerian lady identified on Facebook as Ngozi Blessing has revealed she is going through challenges and thinking of selling her soul to the devil.

The lady took to the social platform to emphasize the importance of dealing with challenges of life.

In a post, the lady, who is barely a teenager, stated that she has been through more than what is beyond her mental state.

READ ALSO

Man alleges Wizkid has sold his soul to the devil, backs it…

The moment church members are seen praying & armed with…

Ngozi seems to have made up her mind on signing a pact with the devil for wealth and prosperity so as to escape life’s challenges once and for all.

“Am thinking of selling my soul to the devil. The challenges am facing is more than enough” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in the group have rallied around her, offering words of encouragement.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Man narrates how lady who came to preach to him ended up in his bed

“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks…

Man shares how pregnancy transformed his beautiful friend (Photos)

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

Man with three wives reveals why he washes the plates after meal

“I have had two abortions” – BBNaija’s Phyna admits in bombshell…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to…

Paul Okoye weighs in on Brymo’s tribal tweets, fans reacts

American ‘Eight is Enough’ actor, Adam Rich dead at 54

‘My husband must satisfy me in bed because I cannot cheat’ – Bella Ebinum

May you all be celebrated – Yul Edochie pens note of gratitude to fans for…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell…

VIDEO: Zinoleesky discloses why he never spoke about the Mohbad and Naira…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More