“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to challenges

A young Nigerian lady identified on Facebook as Ngozi Blessing has revealed she is going through challenges and thinking of selling her soul to the devil.

The lady took to the social platform to emphasize the importance of dealing with challenges of life.

In a post, the lady, who is barely a teenager, stated that she has been through more than what is beyond her mental state.

Ngozi seems to have made up her mind on signing a pact with the devil for wealth and prosperity so as to escape life’s challenges once and for all.

“Am thinking of selling my soul to the devil. The challenges am facing is more than enough” she wrote.

Meanwhile, some Nigerians in the group have rallied around her, offering words of encouragement.

