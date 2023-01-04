“I’ve been denied access to my kids” – IVD reveals amid Blessing CEO controversy

A well-known Nigerian auto dealer,Ikechukwu has revealed that he has been denied access to his children.

The latest development follows his alleged romantic relationship with Blessing Okoro, also known as Blessing CEO, a self-acclaimed relationship expert.

IVD, in a response to a fan who advised him to make peace with the family of his late wife, Bimbo made shocking revelations.

The user said:

“lkechukwu lkechukwu Ikechukwu Ikechukwu lkechukwu how many times did I call u? Go and make peace with this woman’s family I know de are upset with u keep begging because u have to beg even if it’s not your fault, she’s de*d not injured or hospitalized u don’t expect her family to be shinning teeth Biko go and 11-by her so this storm will just be over”

IVD, however, pointed out that he has been denied access to his kids. He also stated that he never saw the body of his late wife, Bimbo.

“Thank you they have refused me to hv access to my kids and also I never saw my wife’s body and they are busy paying gistlover to Dr g me down,am a man of peace I choose to embrace peace any day any time”