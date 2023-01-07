“I’ve been suffering in vain” – Nigerian man leaks wife’s chats with her lover

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A heartbroken Nigerian man has taken to social media to share his pain after finding out that his children are not his.

Soundcraft, a Nigerian live-band entertainer based in Akwa Ibom, opened up that his wife dropped the bombshell on him on Friday, January 6.

He dug deeper and found her Whatsapp chats with her boyfriend who he believes is their biological father

He lamented that he has been suffering all this while and sounded a note of warning that he should not be blamed if the kids are seen suffering in the future.

He wrote:

“BREAKING NEWS. Woow Just to come to realized that I’m not the biological father of this kids.. Mandu The Nsit Atai woman said this to my face this morning infront of my kids that I’m not their biological father that she’s taking them to their real father.

Neighbors around were so shocked to hear her vomit such words.
“ME:- so all this while I have been suffering in vain chai. F-GENDER.
Normally I wouldn’t have bring this here but I’m doing this publicly based on my popularity because if you see this kids suffering tomorrow, nobody should blame me because I know she can’t take the responsibilities I was taking. Only their school fees is N202k (I have backed off) “Fear NSIT ATAI WOMEN.”

