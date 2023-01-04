Kemi Adetiba, Sola Sobowale with Seun Kuti teases ‘King of Boys 3’

Award-winning filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba has teased another sequel to her hit movie, ‘King of Boys’, alongside stars from the movie.

Kemi Adetiba, who is preparing for the last leg of her wedding, shared on her Instagram page that King of Boys 3 production has already begun.

Sharing a photo of her, Sola Sobowale and Seun Kuti, Kemi Adetiba revealed that KOB 3 is going to be a wild ride.

“I just need y’all to know… That KOB is gonna be a WIIIIIILLLLLLLDDDD RIIIIIIDE!!”.

Recall that last year, the King Of Boys 2 (KOB) was indeed a blast as it made its way to Netflix.

Speaking on the release, the actress described how she fell unwell seven months before the filming of KOB 2 and had to labor nonstop to make it happen while posting a picture of the advertisement on a billboard.

She continued by saying that filming is not as simple as it appears on screen. She did, however, thank everyone who contributed to the success of the film, leaving no one out.