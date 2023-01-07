Lady reveals what a man told her after she questioned his marital life

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady has revealed how a married man attempted to deny his son after she questioned his marital life.

According to the lady identified as Similola, the man had refused to give a straight answer when asked whether he was married or not.

However, when she asked if he had a son, the man still tried to beat around the bush, before stating that he had one ‘small tintinli son’.

In her words:

Asked one guy, “sebi you’re married?” He said, “what made you think that?” Okay, “but you have kids, abi?” He said, “Um… not really, just one small boy. One tintinli boy”.

Reacting to the tweet, most people laughed it off while some others expressed anger over the man’s response.

