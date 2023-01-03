Lady reveals what her madam did to her face after being caught in bed with her husband (Video)

A Nigerian lady has claimed that her madam physically attacked her for having an affair with her spouse.

She posted a video online displaying the swellings and injuries she sustained after being beaten by the man’s wife.

She claims that the woman unexpectedly returned home and attacked her after discovering them in bed together.

By sleeping with the woman’s husband, the young woman claimed, she was merely improving her quality of life by maintaining her husband, but the woman was ungrateful.

She alleged that the woman heavily beat her, threw something on her face, and left scars all over her body.

In the video she shared, the lady’s face had undergone changes after the beating she had supposedly received.

Watch the video below: