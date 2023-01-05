“Leave my husband alone” — Woman runs mad, calls out Angela’s name (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

A young woman who seem pregnant has ran mad at the same time calling out a name ‘Angela’ for snatching her husband.

A middle-aged woman who was acting insanely in the Jahi neighborhood of Abuja was caught on camera in a social media video that has gone viral.

The woman could be heard calling out Angela’s name severally while insinuating she snatched her husband from her.

“When they said ‘go to school, go to school’ you didn’t ask a dumb question. You’re not dumb f**k. Please, go to that house, you’ll see Angela,” she said while spectators tried to help.

She was however taken to Mabushi Police station in the area pending the time her family member locates her.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW

 

