Madwoman spotted smashing windows, windshields of moving vehicles (Video)

By Ezie Innocent

A mentally disturbed woman has been captured on camera using objects to smash the glasses of cars passing a busy road.

She gathered broken bits of old bottles left by the side of the road and used them to wreck the cars.

The deranged woman could be seen picking up bottles and tossing them at the windows and windshields of approaching cars in a video that has gone viral.

Even those whose windows were damaged due to her erratic behavior didn’t stop as she continued to do it.

Reacting, istringz commented; Maybe she’s depressed sha this Person doesn’t look werey

khenzick_ventures; Them go think say she steal ballot box the wey beaten go plenty

omoola__; Agbako no de pass like this. Make person no jam Agbako oo

fala_fala_money_; When no be cause your werey …. Just day play

yemmyslk; They don suppose Don deal with dis one na 😏🙄🙄

tokunbo_s; And she no cause accident?

chasecollections100; I go pack carry am dey go, use am do ritual Shaybi werey wa Lori e ni 😂

dannygram07; If na Nigeria wey everybody dey crase dis woman for don collect wotowoto 😂 😂 😂

