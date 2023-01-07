Man confronted for traveling miles to meet 13-year-old girl after allegedly s€x-chatting her

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A young man was recently confronted and slammed by some eyewitnesses after he allegedly s*x-chatted a minor and travelled miles to meet with her.

However, in his defence, the accused claimed he traveled from Edinburgh to Leeds to visit the minor because she is about to turn 14.

However, the people who confronted him claimed that the chats he had with the minor showed he asked her to [email protected] and do all manner of s€xually explicit things.

He however sternly denied the allegation, claiming that he visited the girl with only pure intentions and nothing s*xual.

Netizens on Instagram have however slammed the young man for getting into nasty conversations with the minor in the first place.

Watch the video below:

