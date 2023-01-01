Man in shock as lady agrees to ‘hookup’ with him two days to her wedding

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Social Media drama
By Ezie Innocent

A man was left perplexed after learning that a woman who consented to go down with him was preparing to get married.

The guy introduced himself to the call girl in a WhatsApp conversation that was posted online with the goal of setting up an appointment for her.

When he first started chatting with her, she expressed interest in meeting him, but he later said he intended to have her stay the weekend.

The lady said that it will not be possible to spend the weekend with him because she will be getting married on Saturday.

This shocked the guy who decided to question her decision but she told him that it was none of his business.

Read the chat:

