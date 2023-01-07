Man with three wives reveals why he washes the plates after meal

A polygamous man identified as Bilal Abdul Kareem has explained his reason for washing the plates despite having three wives.

He said that many people do not realize the responsibilities and intricacies of being the head of the house in a polygamous home.

The man said that it goes beyond just bossing everyone around and entails that he is in service to all of them. He explained that there is a division of labour, whilst the women take care of the kids, he washes the dishes.

Bilal shared a photo of him doing the dishes and also noted that he is following in the footsteps of Prophet Mohammed who he said was in service to his three queens.

He wrote; “Some people think 3 wives is all about sex & being the boss. Being the leader of a large family means that I’m in service to them. Just as Prophet Muhammad was in service to his family. If my 3 Queens can take care of the kids every day then I can wash some dishes sometimes too.”

A Twitter user @thasinS questioned his thought process and said he is giving the impression that washing plates or taking care of the kids is the sole duty of a woman.

He said; For starters, why do you think dishwashing or caring of your own children is the wife’s job? You seem to be portraying as if you are doing her a favor when it is your equal responsibility as a father and husband.

In response, @BilalKareem said; “This is the way I see it: We have specific roles but we can help each other out when we can. For example, if there is no money or food in the house I’m not going to look at her and say, “It’s your fault!”, because it’s not. It would be my fault.”

@realsultanoa; And which hadith of the prophet pbuh” was showoff and photo preach sir.

@Kabuko22; Okay but why are u boasting it? Washing dishes in a large family is nothing to boast about, it is a gender neutral activity, & anyone’s responsibility in a family. Get out of ur confined boundaries built wid the bricks of patriarchal mindset. What u doin is not a favour but duty!

@Naoma_Khan_; The prophet had multiple wives under diff sociopolitical reasons & only after Khadijah died. Also he didnt have any kids from the other wives except by Khadija. Are the Muslims having multiple wives out of similar reasons as the Prophet did? Or just to show off their masculinity?

@CleverCoala; U don’t need to justify yourself brother. These people don’t even know how to define a woman. Islam has the best gender and marriage system

@FramesPhcity; Why don’t Egyptians or Moroccans who are real Moslems marry more than one? I’ve barely seen an Egyptian who has two wives yet they own this religion but Una carry multiple wives for head and justifying it.