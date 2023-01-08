May you all be celebrated – Yul Edochie pens note of gratitude to fans for celebrating him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Yul Edochie, a Nollywood actor, has written a thank you note to his fans for celebrating his birthday.

TheinfoNG reported that Yul celebrated his 41st birthday on 7th January 2023. His family, friends, and fans celebrated him specially.

The father of five took to Instagram to praise himself. Yul thanked his creator for the gift of life and introduced himself as Odogwu.

He wrote: “ODOGWU is 41yrs old today. I thank God Almighty for the gift of life. Happy birthday to me. EZEDIKE”.

Appreciating his fans, Yul wrote: I thank you all for the birthday wishes and prayers. Sincerely appreciated it from the bottom of my heart. May you all be celebrated all the days of your lives, Amen.
.If I haven’t replied to your birthday posts, no vex. Once I come across it I’ll surely respond.
Bless you. Happy Sunday beautiful people.

