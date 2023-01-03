Mentally challenged woman delivers baby boy in uncompleted building in Oyo

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A mentally challenged woman has given birth to a baby boy in Odo-Ona Apata in Ido Local Government Area of Oyo State.

The woman, simply identified as Lara, gave birth the baby in an uncompleted building at Ayileka street, behind Bova’s Petrol Station, Odo-Ona Apata around 3pm on Sunday, January 1, 2023.

A journalist who spoke with the woman said that she was not coherent in her speech, making it difficult for residents to get details of who is responsible for the pregnancy.

Reports have it that the incident had been reported at Odo Ona Apata Police Station, while the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Welfare had also been contacted.

The mother and the child are doing well at a private hospital.

