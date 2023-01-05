Mr. Eazi opens up on how he met girlfriend, Temi Otedola

Music star, Oluwatosin Ajibade best known as Mr Easy has opened up on how he met his fiancee, Temi Otedola.

In a recent interview, the artist discussed his relationship with Temi and revealed how he had accompanied DJ Cuppy, Temi’s sister, to an event where she would be performing as a DJ. DJ Cuppy left her sister Temi with him, he continued.

At the gathering, Mr. Eazi admits that they made an effort to mingle and talk to Temi.

When questioned about his perception of Temi if he knew Temi’s father was wealthy he said, ”he did not know her father was worth so much, he just saw a fine girl and decided to strike up a convo with her.”

Recall the duo got engaged in April 2022 after the two have been dating for four years now.