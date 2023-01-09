My ex-boyfriend got married to my bestie and sent me wedding invitation” – Lady breaks down (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

A lady has stirred massive reactions after narrating her heartbreaking ordeal in a relationship.

She was asked in an interview with Reggy_emmy the most painful thing a guy has ever done to her.

She revealed that it was when her ex-boyfriend got married to her best friend and he invited her to their wedding.

In her words:

It was when my ex got married to my best friend and invited me to their wedding. That’s it.”

Reacting to this video, gylliananthonette wrote: “She was never your best friend ..Say when your ex got married to your frenemy.”

dikrisp_ said: ”Maybe d guy didn’t see her Marriageable, cos a guy marrying Ur best friend was already ready to Settle down. Maybe he didn’t find those qualities in U buh in Ur Bestfriend. Just thinking out loud.”

sir_reigns added: ”Sometimes check your character, the things you are good at and the things you are not good at. Take feedbacks from your ex so you can know what to change about you before you move on. It’s not always about you. Be kind to yourself to learn about yourself from people that have experienced you.”

See post below:

 

