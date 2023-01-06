TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed…

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu opens up

Entertainment
By Shalom

Fancy Acholonu, ex-fiancee of Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo, has opened up about her first experience with the actor in bed.

She narrated her experience in an interview with Stella Dimoko Korkus. According to her, she didn’t enjoy the actor’s performance, but had to lie that it was great so he wouldn’t feel bad.

In her words:

READ ALSO

“I fell in love and I’ve been happier than…

Singer Davido pays Chioma’s bride price in full at Ezeala…

“We broke up in August 2021 and I blocked him. In January 2022 his aunt contacted me and asked if I could see him before I leave Nigeria. I agreed and unblocked him and he begged to see me for closure, I was hesitant but agreed.

“When we met and Alexx confessed a lot of things to me and apologized for everything. Things got emotional so he attempted to be intimate with me for the first time. I was in shock, because he said his religion and journey had stopped him for these 9 years.

“But love was still there so we proceeded anyway. Before I could even land back in LA the next day he told me he told all his friends and family we had s#x. It seems like the part he left out to them was that it was the first time we tried. It was strange to me how important it was for him to tell everyone around him.

“He even encouraged me to share with my friends and family. I believe he was proud of himself, but embarrassed at the same time that he never slept with me before. He wouldn’t know how to explain that to his people.

“The big question for me was, if “religion” is what kept him from doing it in the first place? When everyone is assuming I left because he’s g#y (which I never said) Why is he trying to be intimate now? It was Manipulation.

“He kept asking me how it was and I had to lie that it was great… I will not go into the embarrassing details of what happened.”

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on…

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Mum punishes her sons with ‘excess enjoyment’ for always stealing…

Graduate shares testimony after surviving two accidents in one day

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

I can knack for the whole day, I’m always in the mood – BBN star…

“You’re the only man on Earth who can marry me” – Rita…

“Did Chioma tell you I have a problem with her?” – Sina…

My first sex with Alex Ekubo and what happened in bed – Fancy Acholonu…

VIDEO: Maria’s lover Kelvin, makes up with Cubana Chief Priest months after fall…

Dino Melaye accuses Tinubu and team of using Photoshop on Ebuka’s picture

Skit-makers, Expatriate Comedian and Posho Tilly set to tie the knot

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More