My husband’s side chic is blackmailing him with pregnancy but she doesn’t know he’s infertile – Nigerian woman

A Nigerian woman has gone online to seek advice on a complicated case of paternity fraud intertwined with extramarital affairs.

According to the woman, her husband admitted to her that his side chic told him he impregnated her, and she threatened to ruin their marriage if he did not send her abroad.

She claimed that after calculating the cost of flying his mistress and their unborn child abroad, he decided it would be better for him to open up to his wife and ask for forgiveness.

But she cannot tell him that the lady is lying about the pregnancy because that means he would find out that their own kids do not belong to him.

She sought help on what to do because she wants to expose the side chic but she does not want her marriage to crash if her hubby finds out the truth.

Read the write-up:

“My husband came back home last week while I and the kids were in the living room watching a movie. He quickly sent them to bed.

He then called me inside and knelt to start explaining that he had impregnated a woman who is threatening to ruin our marriage unless he agrees to send her abroad.

Upon calculating the cost involved, he felt we could use the money for ourselves and was therefore asking me to forgive him for cheating on me.

Now my problem is I don’t know how to tell my husband that the woman is just a chronic liar. I am that confident because I know my husband is medically impotent. However, I am scared I’ll lose my marriage if he gets to know that the kids at home are also not his.“