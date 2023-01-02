“Na God go punish una” – Burna Boy blasts aggrieved fans after starting show meant for 7pm at 3am (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Burna Boy, a popular Afrobeats singer, has lashed out at fans who mocked him after he arrived 8 hours late for his concert in Lagos.

According to reports, the singer arrived at 3 a.m. for his 7 p.m. performance.

Fans who had waited for him for hours began mocking him by booing him when he finally arrived.

This seemed to enrage the Grammy Award-winning singer, who called out all they had done to him the previous year.

He mentioned how they accused him of shooting someone at the Cubana Club and how his mother used to dance for Fela Kuti.

The Odogwu crooner added that regardless of what they had said about him in the past, he’s still turned up for the show; he finished up by jokingly saying to fans: ‘na God go punish una’.

