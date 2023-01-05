Nigerian lady blames God for her pain and failure

A young Nigerian lady identified as Mairo Bello has stated that being religious has brought her nothing short of ‘pain, failure and rejection.’

In a Facebook post on January 4, 2023, Mairo, a resident of Dubai, claimed that before growing near to God, she was prospering, had a home, and had no material needs.

She wrote:

“When I wasn’t too serious with religion I was prospering I owned my own property I lack nothing as everything always turn out successful for me , but since I became so close to God few years back never missing prayer and trying hard to avoid Haram,” she wrote.

“It has always been failure pains and keeps getting worse over the years to extent am scammed and even the poorest of creature is better than me!!

ENOUGH IS ENOUGH I WILL HENCEFORTH CEASED PRAYING TO A GOD THAT CAUSE MISFORTUNES PAINS AND SORROWS TO HIS LOYAL WORSHIPPERS DONE WITH THIS SCAM CALLED RELIGION!!! KALAS”

She also claimed that everyone had abandoned her, including well-known public individuals she used to host in her home.

“I am an extrovert but wallahi when it comes to keeping secrets am a pro in it cox wallahi A don’t know about B and is what many love about me cox no way I will disclose their secrets!! I don’t want to publish names but when things was going on for me my residence hosted many of your well known public figures that are enjoying power and millions!! My home was always open and welcoming to them cox they couldn’t afford hotel and accomodation and I even helped some financially!! NOT ONE OF THEM EVEN LOOKED MY SIDE WHEN THEY MADE IT INFACT AM NOW LIKE TRASH TO THEM!!.