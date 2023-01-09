Nigerian lady disappointed as she shares boyfriend’s chat with random lady

A Nigerian lady recently decided to set her boyfriend up in a bid to ensure if he truly loves her or not.

She narrated how disappointed she was after he fell for her trick. Not only did her boyfriend fail to live up to expectation, he was also ready to get in bed with the girl as well.

A leaked chat involving her boyfriend and a lady has been making the rounds online.

The lady posed as a model with hot body, whose boyfriend broke up with because of her high s*x drive.

Despite having a girlfriend, her boyfriend showed interest in meeting with se*y woman’s needs and even offered to get down with her after they see a movie.

Reacting to the video, olaofph01 said: “This is very easy to pass. “Ans why on earth will a woman dm you and and tell you she’s going see a movie and you just follow her. What if she wan kidnap you.”

Temiolalekan 2 wrote: “I won’t fail… Walahi, I won’t.I can’t have that type of discussion with a person that I haven’t met before. No way.”

Hormororlar added: “He fell so easily, real Nigeria ladies chat don’t go as smooth & sweet like dis. No sticker, no emoji & no little billing or abbreviations reply in-between d chats.”

