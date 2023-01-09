TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries…

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she…

Nigerian lady disappointed as she shares boyfriend’s chat with random lady

Entertainment
By Shalom

A Nigerian lady recently decided to set her boyfriend up in a bid to ensure if he truly loves her or not.

She narrated how disappointed she was after he fell for her trick. Not only did her boyfriend fail to live up to expectation, he was also ready to get in bed with the girl as well.

A leaked chat involving her boyfriend and a lady has been making the rounds online.

READ ALSO

He made me cheat and taste dirty manhoods –…

My man broke up with me for acting bedroom scene – Actress,…

The lady posed as a model with hot body, whose boyfriend broke up with because of her high s*x drive.

Despite having a girlfriend, her boyfriend showed interest in meeting with se*y woman’s needs and even offered to get down with her after they see a movie.

Reacting to the video, olaofph01 said: “This is very easy to pass. “Ans why on earth will a woman dm you and and tell you she’s going see a movie and you just follow her. What if she wan kidnap you.

Temiolalekan 2 wrote: “I won’t fail… Walahi, I won’t.I can’t have that type of discussion with a person that I haven’t met before. No way.”

Hormororlar added: “He fell so easily, real Nigeria ladies chat don’t go as smooth & sweet like dis. No sticker, no emoji & no little billing or abbreviations reply in-between d chats.”

see post below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘I no wan loose guard’ – Burna Boy narrates how he retreated from wooing pretty…

“Who dey shake am?!” – Hilarious moment Sabinus cries out for dear…

Actress Lizzy Gold ‘disowns’ Destiny Etiko as she flaunts new…

“Wahala wahala” — Portable screams after climbing platform where he almost fell…

I married as a virgin at age 33 – Chigul says

“I’m thinking of selling my soul to the devil – Teenager declares due to…

Toyin Abraham teary as fan cries a river after meeting her for the first time…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

“I’m missing Davido like babe wey break my heart” – Bovi says, opens up on what…

Nigerian lady disappointed as she shares boyfriend’s chat with random lady

Reactions as Carter Efe’s girlfriend tattoos his name on her back (Video)

Threatening to leave your relationship every time is an emotional abuse to your…

I want to sell my soul to the devil – Nigerian lady reveals

I married as a virgin at age 33 – Chigul says

What is Ned doing to Regina?” – Video of Regina and Ned Nwoko stirs…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More