Nigerian man questions his girlfriend for always visiting her male bestie

Tobi, a Nigerian man, described how he and his partner got into a fight over her male closest friend.

She accused him of being insecure and he claimed he questioned her choice to have a male as a friend when she already has a boyfriend.

Tobi, a Nigerian man, described how he and his partner got into a fight over her male closest friend.

She accused him of being insecure and he claimed he questioned her choice to have a male as a friend when she already has a boyfriend.

He said his girlfriend started to withdraw slowly and at some point, anytime he contacts her she would tell him that she paid a visit to the male best friend.

He wrote:

“You already have a boyfriend, why do you need a male bestie?”

That was the innocent question I asked my babe, then she got angry and started throwing tantrums, telling me I’m “Insecure”. Yes Amanda, I’m insecure, and it’s because I’m madly in love with you.

I am not cool with this male bestie thingy. I love Amanda so much, I don’t want to share her with anyone. She’s an all-round package, physically, socially, spiritually & se**ally.

Yes se$$ually! It has been like that for the past 6 months. But recently, son of man can no longer match her energy, 2 rounds like this, I don tire!

I thought I was Starboy, I never knew I was Amoshine. 😭 She.. …noticed and complained. I tried explaining to her that my body is going through a process, so for now all I can offer is more of foreplay while we cuddle to sleep.

She said “cool” and we started doing all that. I never knew she wanted more. 😢

She started to withdraw slowly. If I call she’ll tell me she has gone to see her bestie. Talo ní bestie oshi… Abi àyè bestie yí fẹ́ bàjé ni?”