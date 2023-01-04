Not sleeping with Fancy for 5 years shows he is morally upright – Opeyemi Falegan takes Alex Ekubo’s side

Opeyemi Falegan, Ex lover to controversial Nollywood Actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken sides with Actor, Alexx Ekubo following the recent controversy caused by his Ex fiancée.

This comes amid the continuing turmoil involving Fancy, Alex’s former fiancée, who spoke out about her relationship with Alex Ekubo.

The politician came to the actor’s defence, saying that calling him names while not hearing his part of the story is unreasonable and beyond pale.

According to Falegan, not having intercourse for years shows Alex’s high moral standards which requires a reasonable level of virtue and modesty.

Fancy had claimed that the actor did not get intimate with her despite dating for 5 years.

In Falegan’s words:

“Calling you names (backshot) when you haven’t heard his own part of the story is unacceptable, unreasonable, offensive and also beyond the pale. “Lies sell more on social media than the fact. Have been a victim of hies on social Media and I know how it feels. Not having s*x for years shows his high moral standards which to me requires a reasonable level of appropriateness, fitness, suitability, morality, virtue modesty and purity. Quite worthy of emulation (sp3rm retention) (a king I Stan)”

See post below;