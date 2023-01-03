P-Square set to release an album – Peter Okoye discloses

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Deborah Ngere

Peter Okoye one of the twin from P-square has revealed that they will be releasing a new album soon.

Those familiar with P-Square will recall that Peter and Paul Okoye split up as singers and went their separate ways to create their own songs. Both Peter and Paul Okoye took on the monikers Mr. P and Rudeboy, respectively. However, the identical twins put their disagreements aside and resurfaced as duet performers.

Taking to his Twitter page, Peter Okoye announced that although they decided not to release an album, their recent sold-out shows and concerts have gingered them to release an album this year.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted:

“CONFESSION! Yes, it was a game plan not to release any New album after the reunion! Cos we wanted to tour around the world for a year with our old classic hit songs! And trust @psquare. we Cashed& Sold Out! And now we are including a Brand New Album in dis 2023. Igbo Sense”.

