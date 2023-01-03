P-Square set to release an album – Peter Okoye discloses

Peter Okoye one of the twin from P-square has revealed that they will be releasing a new album soon.

Those familiar with P-Square will recall that Peter and Paul Okoye split up as singers and went their separate ways to create their own songs. Both Peter and Paul Okoye took on the monikers Mr. P and Rudeboy, respectively. However, the identical twins put their disagreements aside and resurfaced as duet performers.

Taking to his Twitter page, Peter Okoye announced that although they decided not to release an album, their recent sold-out shows and concerts have gingered them to release an album this year.

Taking to Twitter, he tweeted: