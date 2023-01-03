Popular herbalist dies in hotel after allegedly sleeping with with pastor’s wife

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

A popular herbalist has lost his life after allegedly sleeping with a pastor’s wife at a hotel in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State.

The late juju priest identified as Fadayomi Kehinde, aka Ejiogbe, reportedly lodged at a hotel with a woman said to be the wife of a shepherd of a white garment church in the same town on Monday, January 2, 2023.

Immediately after the two had s£xual relations, the herbalist was said to have slumped, prompting the lady to call for help from the hotel room.

It was gathered that hotel staff and some associates of the herbalist rushed him to a hospital where he was confirmed d£@d.

Associates of the late native doctor were alleged to have attributed his d£@th to “magun”, a local charm placed on married women by their husbands to harm lovers who sleep with them.

The aggrieved supporters of the late herbalist were said to have stormed the church where the husband of the lady is the shepherd and [email protected] it in anger.

The married woman has reportedly been arrested and is being held in protective custody to facilitate investigation and also to protect her from the angry youths.

The remains of the deceased have been deposited in the morgue of the Ekiti State Specialist Hospital in Ikere.

