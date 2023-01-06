Poverty destroys true love in marriage – Lady issues warning after returning from village

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A Nigerian woman claimed that true love is destroyed by poverty after realizing this on a recent visit to her birthplace.

She spoke in a video while advising single people to avoid getting married out of love since it can be damaged if they do not become wealthy in the future.

The young woman claimed that when she visited the village, she observed couples being married out of love, which let her realize a harsh reality.

She believes that being married out of love alone without thinking of the financial aspect of the marriage could lead to future hardship

“I went to the village, I saw people that married for love. You better know wetin you dey do because poverty dey destroy true love”, the lady said.

See the video below:

