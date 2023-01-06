TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed…

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

Promoter DKings accuses Wizkid of always looking at him maliciously, shares video

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Grammy-winning musician Ayodeji Balogun, as Wizkid, has come under fire from Nigerian concert promoter DKings for allegedly harboring contempt for him.

He claimed that whenever Wizkid runs across him at a gathering or in a public area, the singer invariably casts him a malicious glance.

DKings made an effort to back up his assertion by posting a video of himself and the Starboy relaxing in separate areas of the same nightclub.

READ ALSO

Wizkid’s son, Zion gives out his toys to kids at orphanage…

I won’t let anyone make me unhappy – Wizkid’s baby mama,…

The event’s organizer claims that Wiz was giving him “bad eyes” and that he is unsure of the reason why the musician objects to him.

The promoter tagged Wizkid in a post and pleaded with the “Essence” singer to let go of whatever grudges he might have towards him.

Posting the clip, DKings wrote: “What all this now, anytime you see me anywhere you look at me with bad eyes why? If there is anything that happens b4 let it pass away new things become @wizkidayo you remember then I do call you speeding legend cause I know your fame and anything you do move with speed.”

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Did you get lost?” – Sina Rambo’s ex wife, Heidi throws…

Alex Ekubo’s sister, Ifeoma drops bombshell on their failed engagement (Video)

I’m the biggest Influencer in Nigeria – Carter Efe brags

So I finally married in this life – Nigerian lady congratulates herself on…

“You are more matured and smarter” – May Yul Edochie pens powerful message to…

“You voted for me, but you have no right over my life” – Phyna tells fans…

Mum punishes her sons with ‘excess enjoyment’ for always stealing…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

I am from Ghana – Carter Efe

“He is in our community, we know his ex” – Lagos-based Gay man reveals more…

Promoter DKings accuses Wizkid of always looking at him maliciously, shares…

Ladies who marry Yahoo Boys should also be prosecuted – Regha to EFCC

VIDEO: Singer Pasuma’s daughter over the moon as she becomes a Canadian citizen

VIDEO: French Montana’s music video goes south, multiple people shot

VIDEO: Uche Ogbodo announces new title as she traditionally weds her younger…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More