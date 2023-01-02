Reactions as lady leaves her man by the roadside to meet Lamborghini owner (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A video shared online captures the moment a Lamborghini Urus driver summoned a woman who was waiting by the roadside with her boyfriend.

It was gathered that the incident had allegedly occured in Ghana.

When the car approached them, spoke out to the woman, and parked a short distance away, the woman was believed to be with a man who was her boyfriend.

In the viral video, woman leaves her partner behind and approaches the Lamborghini owner to strike up a conversation.

She spoke to the owner of the automobile as the man she was with observed silently from behind.

The neighbor who recorded the situation said, “What man do man,” expressing his profound sorrow for the victim.

amadi_jenn; Is not possible she must know that person

nova_alaric; The car fit be borrow pose cuz nobody go dey drive Lamborghini wey go dey toast this kind girl for roadside 😂😂😂

cherishcutie_; The guy might not be her boyfriend na. Cos if na her bf, he for no stand there Dey wait for am

_ohans; Thus why I’m single this right here .. y’all bxes will make a niqqa kill himeslef before he make it

sharpedgesphc; Urus with no escort 👏👏👏 wow in Nigeria 🇳🇬 ?? That’s amazing

paul_gco; Man no do man anything, if you don’t own a car avoid women suffer alone ……🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭

