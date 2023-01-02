Reactions as Nigerian family involve their dog in New Year’s day prayers (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A viral online video shows a Nigerian family including their small puppy in their first-day of-the-year prayer.

Families the world over welcomed 2023 by speaking with their maker to get them ready for an amazing year as 2022 came to a close.

One family apparently thought of everything by including their pet in their prayers.

The family’s pet dog was spotted holding hands in a circle and praying for a year without any mishaps.

Check out reactions gathered:

_kelvin_voltage_ wrote: “Let everything that has breath praise the Lord”

galaczy1010 wrote: “of course. The dog is a family member too. Oyinbo will tell you “am a mum of 2 dogs and 5 cats.”

increase_oe wrote: “Normal, make village people no use am commit evil this year”

