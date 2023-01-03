Reactions as soldier punishes man for wooing his girlfriend (Watch video)

A young man has been made to serve punishment for being bold enough to make advances at an Army man’s girlfriend.

The soldier whose babe he wooed got a hold of him and subjected him to some groaning, dehumanising treatment.

He asked him to sit on the floor, keep his head straight and stretch out his hands like he was riding a motorcycle.

The military officer then put his left leg on the guy’s head and the right leg on his hands. He asked him not to move his head or let his hands fall no matter how painful or stressful the exercise feels.

Someone recording him as he was serving punishment demanded that he smiles for the camera instead of keeping a gloomy face.

The soldier’s action sparked condemnation from Nigerians who said it is unprofessional and unlawful.

Watch the video below:

