Reactions as WhatsApp chats between Korra Obidi’s sister, Nancy and Justin Dean surfaces

Entertainment
By Shalom

A WhatsApp conversation between Nancy, sister of Nigerian dancer, Korra Obidi, and Justin Dean has surfaced online.

Justin Dean, the ex-husband of the famous dancer complained about the nud!ty in Korra Obidi’s video.

Nancy said she blocked him on WhatsApp because he accused her of supporting Korra’s posting of nde videos.

This post attracted lots of reactions from netizens;

@phumzile said: “Please mind your own marriage let korra fix her own as no one is perfect.”

@ritzyb said: “Well they both included Nancy in their problem. Seems like he was constantly running to Nancy to complain.”

@Victoria said: “Keep supporting her that’s how family should be always supportive either good or bad.”

@Hadassah wrote: “I support Nancy supporting Korra…. Besides it’s over she can now share with us.”

@Cassandra wrote: “Must you explain all these 😏? Pls don’t stress yourself sis.”

@mancue292 said: “The fact that you support your sister unconditionally….You’re a gem🥰

@suezyliz said: “Can they just stop and solve their issues. These kids will grow up to see all this”

@Tomahawk wrote: “Korra sister is her worst enemy.

@Myxz Asante Gyeabour said: “So her husband wasn’t ok wid her nudity and she still ddnt stop ?”

@Berry Berry wrote: “The guy is a narcissistic man.”

Watch the video below:

@officialandy.ke2

#fyp #korraobidi #korraobidifans #korra

♬ original sound – LOLITA 💖

